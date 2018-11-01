How to employ staging to impress buyers

FALLBROOK – Homeowners must consider a variety of factors when putting their homes on the market. One of the more important things to remember is the benefits of making a strong first impression on prospective buyers. That's why many homeowners rely on staging when selling their homes.

Staging requires more than just clearing out clutter or baking a batch of cookies to create a welcoming aroma. Staging helps potential buyers visualize the potential of a home and see themselves owning and living in the property.

While homeowners can effectively stage their own homes, sometimes it is well w...