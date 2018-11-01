Jones – Blackwell engaged

Franny Jones accepts a marriage proposal from James Blackwell at the finish line of a 100 mile ultra-run in August.

FALLBROOK – Bill and MaryAnne Jones of Fallbrook, CA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Frances Jones, to James Blackwell, son of Mark and Sylvia Blackwell of Wales, New York.

After completing 100 mile ultra-run in 35 hours in August, James was able to muster the energy to get on one knee and propose to Frances at the finish line. Franny was thrilled to say Yes!

James graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2008, subsequently earned his master of social work from USC, and is currently a therapist for the Veterans Affairs. Frances graduated cum laude from CSUSM where she also earned her teaching credential, master of education and administrative credential. She has been teaching junior high for 11 years.

The happy couple will be married at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church next summer.