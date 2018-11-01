Let's go to the hop

Fallbrook Senior Center Special Projects Manager Phyllis Sweeney, left, and an event sponsor, Cecelia Brown, pose with a 50s trailer to promote the Sock Hop fundraiser Nov. 10.

FALLBROOK – All are invited to join the fun, music, food and dancing at the Fallbrook Senior Center Sock Hop, Saturday, Nov. 10, from 2-4 p.m., 399 Heald Lane.

Admission is free for this exciting fundraiser to benefit the senior center, as there will be food provided by Regency Retirement Residence, live band "So Rare" playing 50s tunes, and of course dancing. Be there or be square.

Tickets for opportunity baskets will be sold, proceeds to benefit the Fallbrook Senior Center Home-Delivered Meals Program for local homebound seniors (cash or check only). Dressing in "Sock-Hop" attire is encouraged.

For more information, contact Phyllis Sweeney at (760) 728-4498.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.