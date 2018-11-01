Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

St. Peter's Alternative Gift Fair to be held weekend of Nov. 17

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2018 at 9:02pm

A Boy Scout from Troop 731 serves a soup sample to a visitor at the St. Peter's Alternative Gift Fair. Handmade bags of bean soup are donated and sold to raise money for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Alternative Gift Fair will offer an opportunity to help people in need, Saturday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"St. Peter's Alternative Gift Fair features organizations such as Heifer, Unforgotten Faces, Lango Baya Mission Project, The Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Blanket Project and Get on the Bus, to name just a few," coordinator Kara La Russa said. "Visitors can visit each booth and learn how they can help to end poverty, sponsor an orphan in a Third World country, help battered women, support the food pantry and more."

The event features food samples, free refreshments and coffee, gifts for purchase, as well as donation and other involvement opportunities. There will be a table with See's Candy available for purchase. The free event is for the entire family and anyone interested in finding out more about local volunteer opportunities.

St. Peter's Parish Hall is located at 450 S. Stagecoach Road. For more information, email stpetersgiftfair@gmail.com.

Submitted by St. Peter the Apostle Church.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/02/2018 14:36