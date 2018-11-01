St. Peter's Alternative Gift Fair to be held weekend of Nov. 17

A Boy Scout from Troop 731 serves a soup sample to a visitor at the St. Peter's Alternative Gift Fair. Handmade bags of bean soup are donated and sold to raise money for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Alternative Gift Fair will offer an opportunity to help people in need, Saturday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"St. Peter's Alternative Gift Fair features organizations such as Heifer, Unforgotten Faces, Lango Baya Mission Project, The Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Blanket Project and Get on the Bus, to name just a few," coordinator Kara La Russa said. "Visitors can visit each booth and learn how they can help to end poverty, sponsor an orphan in a Third World country, help battered women, support the food pantry and more."

The event features food samples, free refreshments and coffee, gifts for purchase, as well as donation and other involvement opportunities. There will be a table with See's Candy available for purchase. The free event is for the entire family and anyone interested in finding out more about local volunteer opportunities.

St. Peter's Parish Hall is located at 450 S. Stagecoach Road. For more information, email stpetersgiftfair@gmail.com.

Submitted by St. Peter the Apostle Church.