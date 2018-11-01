Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA to welcome oil artist Christine E. White

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/5/2018 at 9:28am

Christine White is the guest artist at the Fallbrook Art Association's Nov. 17 meeting.

FALLBROOK – Oil artist Christine E. White will be the demonstrator at the Fallbrook Art Association's meeting, Saturday, Nov. 17.

The public is invited to the meeting, which will be held at the Fallbrook Women's Club at 238 W. Mission Road and begin at 9:30 a.m. It will include a critique of members' paintings – one work each – by the guest artist from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., followed by her demonstration.

White is an artist in Redlands. Her work conveys familiar subjects that speak to the richness and fleeting nature of life's moments. She has been an artist all her life, and in her co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018