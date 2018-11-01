FAA to welcome oil artist Christine E. White

FALLBROOK – Oil artist Christine E. White will be the demonstrator at the Fallbrook Art Association's meeting, Saturday, Nov. 17.

The public is invited to the meeting, which will be held at the Fallbrook Women's Club at 238 W. Mission Road and begin at 9:30 a.m. It will include a critique of members' paintings – one work each – by the guest artist from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., followed by her demonstration.

White is an artist in Redlands. Her work conveys familiar subjects that speak to the richness and fleeting nature of life's moments. She has been an artist all her life, and in her co...