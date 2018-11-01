Library announces most checked-out items

Last updated 11/5/2018 at 9:22am

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of September. They are:

Adult Fiction

1) "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah

2) "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

3) "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn

4) "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton

5) "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb

6) "After Anna" by Lisa Scottoline

7) "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware

8) "Origin" by Dan Brown

9) "End Game" by David Baldacci

10) "Don’t Let Go" by Harlan Coben

Adult Non-Fiction

1) "Fear: Trump in the White House" by Bob Woodward

2)...