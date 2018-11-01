'Mr. Tin Man' can be seen at Z Cafe

BONSALL – The community is invited to celebrate a new member of the Cafe Z family, as "Mr Tin Man," by Eric Skjarstad is on display. Skjarstad has been in the mechanical industry most of his life. As an auto mechanic in his early years, then machinist, then plumber, he went on to form his own company, Water Works Plumbing, which later became PumpMan.

In 2016, Skjarstad sold his business and moved to Bonsall with his wife Julie. Skjarstad is a self-taught artist and gearhead, and with his background, he began building "things" out of metal.

He said he has a passion for old rusty metal objects, such as automotive parts, construction scrap, etc. He has taken antique pumps and made them into lamps, and "Mr. Tin Man" is a consortium of: body – hydro pneumatic tank; arms – pump rotors; head – copper float for pump system; hat – antique galvanized funnel; plus machine oiler, pressure gauges, antique seed sower and a 1934 CA license plate.

"Mr. Tin Man" is an example of steampunk art. An artist reception for Skjarstad and the three other artists on display, Bill Pratt, Teresa Shea and Neill Ketchum, will be held at the Z Cafe, Saturday, Nov. 17, from 3-5 p.m.