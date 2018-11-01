Pala to salute America's veterans with free buffet Nov. 11

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will salute all of the United States Armed Service veterans on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, with a free buffet and a $6,100 bonus giveaway.

All veterans who provide proper identification will be treated to Pala's popular Choices the Buffet.

Choices the Buffet, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day, will supplement its eight serving stations by adding the following to its menu: Canadian snow crab, oysters on the half shell, popcorn shrimp, crawfish, barbecued pork ribs, mac & cheese, center cut bacon, whole baked salmon, New York steaks, carved prime rib...