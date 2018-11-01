Chance encounter spurs big idea for local entrepreneur
Art Roldan was sitting and enjoying a lettuce wrapped hamburger in a local In-N-Out restaurant when inspiration struck him.
"I sat down and started to eat, and this gal sits in front of me, I don't know her from Adam, but she was a very nice lady," Roldan said. "I said, 'So, do you eat these a lot?' She says, 'You know, I love these lettuce wraps and I would eat them every day. The problem is once you take a bite, they fall apart and the condiments go all over and I've ruined my blouse, so I have to really be careful.'"
She said that it would be nice if a farmer could grow lettuce in the...
