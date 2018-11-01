Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Chance encounter spurs big idea for local entrepreneur

 
Last updated 11/5/2018 at 9:35am

Jeff Pack photo

Art Roldan is the inventor of a lettuce bun product that can be formed into several different shapes. He has patents on the product all over the world and is working toward securing funding for mass production.

Art Roldan was sitting and enjoying a lettuce wrapped hamburger in a local In-N-Out restaurant when inspiration struck him.

"I sat down and started to eat, and this gal sits in front of me, I don't know her from Adam, but she was a very nice lady," Roldan said. "I said, 'So, do you eat these a lot?' She says, 'You know, I love these lettuce wraps and I would eat them every day. The problem is once you take a bite, they fall apart and the condiments go all over and I've ruined my blouse, so I have to really be careful.'"

She said that it would be nice if a farmer could grow lettuce in the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
