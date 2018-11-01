Choosing Medicare drug coverage can be tricky

Karen R., a 70-year-old Medicare beneficiary living in a midsize town in Indiana, contacted me recently about her Part D drug coverage. She and her husband both have traditional Medicare, a Medigap policy and what’s called a stand-alone plan for their drugs. For a long time, her stand-alone plan offered through Humana worked well for them. Her out-of-pocket costs for most drugs was only $8.

This summer Karen, who takes 11 drugs for a variety of illnesses, including atrial fibrillation and kidney disease, was diagnosed with a new ailment – psoriasis. Not only did the diagnosis catch her...