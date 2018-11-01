Five suggestions on how to choose a health plan

There will soon be important choices to make this fall for millions when they show up at the voting polls. And they also will be soon be voting in another important way when they choose the health care coverage they want for themselves in 2019.

It’s estimated that 6.4 million Californians will have the chance to select or switch their health insurance plans for next year during what is known as “open” or “annual” enrollment. Election Day is Nov. 6, and that’s easy to remember. But the specific dates for insurance plan enrollment vary greatly depending on each individual case.

Here are some important timeframes to keep in mind:

● There are more than 175 million Americans with employer-provided coverage. Many companies set aside a two-week period, usually between September and December, when employees can select health benefits for the following year.

● The annual enrollment for more than 60 million people in Medicare and Medicare runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

● Open enrollment goes from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for the health insurance marketplace or individual state exchange.

Changes made during these timeframes will take effect for most people on Jan. 1, 2019.

When it comes to choosing health benefits, things can sometimes feel stressful. But it’s doesn’t have to be that way. The following five tips can help make the process go easier.

1. Review your options

Take the time to review your options and understand the benefits and costs of each plan. Look to find the coverage that works best for you. Don’t just focus on the monthly premium. Also, you should understand what the out-of-pocket costs will be, including the deductible, co-pays and co-insurance. You may be responsible for these. Also, keep in mind any changes to your health over the last year or if you have major health events planned for 2019 such as having a baby or surgery. These changes and events will help determine if your current coverage still fits your needs.

2. Avoid financial surprises

Visiting doctors that are in-network is one way to help keep your costs lower. Make sure you understand what the costs will be if you select a plan that would make your visit to a particular doctor or hospital outside the network.

Don’t forget to check if your medications are covered by the plan. It’s important to make sure your drugs will still be covered in 2019, even if you don’t expect to change plans. Those with Medicare should remember that Original Medicare doesn’t cover prescription drugs. So, if you are looking for help covering the costs of your medications, choose either a Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription coverage.

3. Look for additional benefits and features

The ideal time to select benefit plans is during open or annual enrollment. Benefit plans can help protect you and your family from head to toe. Consider adding vision, dental and financial protection plans such as life, accident or critical illness coverage. Many people on Medicare are surprised to find that Original Medicare, unfortunately, doesn’t cover most dental, vision and hearing services. Many Medicare Advantage plans do, however, and they often include additional perks like gym memberships or discounts on hearing aids.

4. Finding ways to save

It’s worthwhile to ask about incentive-based wellness programs that reward you for living a healthier lifestyle. There are health plans that offer incentives for their members to participate in activities that may help improve their health. These activities include completing a health assessment, visiting a gym, lowering cholesterol, participating in a wellness-coaching or tobacco-cessation program, or even just walking.

It’s a good idea to check to see if your plan includes 24/7 telehealth services. These services can be especially convenient for consultations on minor health issues that occur. In many cases, telehealth is available to members of employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans.

5. Learn the language

How good is your understanding of health care terms, such as premium, deductible, coinsurance and out-of-pocket maximum? If not, there are valuable resources online, including UnitedHealth Group’s Just Plain Clear Glossary (in English, Spanish, and Portuguese). These resources can help you learn and understand health care terms.

For help navigating open enrollment, visit UHCOpenEnrollment.com for more tips, articles and videos about health insurance and health care topics.