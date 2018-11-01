Region's water supplies sufficient for 2019 and beyond

Jim Madaffer

Chair, Board of Directors

San Diego County Water Authority

A rainstorm in mid-October provided the first significant relief from months of hot and dry weather – before the weather turned hot and dry once again. That cycle is a reminder of two important facts of life of San Diego County:

● On average, the county gets about 10 inches of rain a year – far less than what is needed to sustain a $220 billion economy and 3.3 million people.

● With continued investments in water supply reliability and water-use efficiency, the county can continue to thrive.

As residents loo...