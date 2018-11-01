San Diego Farm & Nursery Expo set For Nov. 14

DEL MAR – San Diego County Farm Bureau’s fourth annual Farm and Nursery Expo will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with a wide variety of vendors, visit the educational resource center, and learn about the newest technology and equipment for their garden, farm or nursery.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from experts in the expo’s seminar series. Topics include Water Supply & Runoff Regulations, The Growing Challenge of Hiring Employees in CA, An Integrated Approach to Managing Ground Squ...