Art of the Holiday opens at the Fallbrook Art Center

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center opens its Art of the Holiday annual show, Nov. 3 through Dec. 24, offering an array of hand-crafted gifts for holiday gift giving which were created by over 60 regional artisans and 12 artists who are new to the show this year.

Jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, accessories, functional and decorative wood & ceramics, greeting cards, glass mosaics, hand blown and fused glass and a wide variety of glass, ceramic, wood and mixed media ornaments are available.

Art of the Holiday will be open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. The show and parking are free. The Art Center is located at 103 S. Main Ave. at Alvarado Street. For other information on the show, supporting programs or volunteering, call (760) 728-1414 or visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org.

Also, showing In The Salon and Lehmann Galleries is “Still Together, Friends in Watercolor,” presented by The Plein Air Painters of Fallbrook. The show contains original works by group members Eileen Pace, Sarah Meisenholder, Penny Fedorchak, Marialice Bopf, Phee Sherline, Ann Kreile and Carilyn Vice who have been painting together regularly for more than 20 years. Their show runs Nov. 2 through Jan. 1.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Center.