By City News Service 

County voting going smoothly, spokesman says

 
Last updated 11/6/2018 at 3:39pm

SAN DIEGO - Voting in San Diego County today has been a relatively smooth experience, even with higher-than-normal turnout, a spokesman said.

Michael Workman, San Diego County communications director, said workers at the Registrar of Voters have been very busy. While official numbers were not available Tuesday afternoon, the county has received 430,000 mail-in ballots out of 1.2 million sent out, according to the Registrar of Voters.

As of Monday, early voter turnout was "pretty robust,'' Workman said.

So far, there have been no reports of problems at polling places, Workman said. "It has been extremely calm and quiet,'' he added.

Workman said polling places will probably be especially busy between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., when they close.

Between the various races and state propositions, "this is a very long ballot,'' Workman said. "It might take (a person) 12 minutes to vote.''

He advised people to fill out their sample ballot first before heading to the polls.

 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

