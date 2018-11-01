Deadline to enter the Christmas parade coming up

FALLBROOK – Christmas in the Village 2018 is here, and holiday season event postcards are now available in the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office that list many of Fallbrook's annual Christmastime traditions. The theme chosen for this year's downtown holiday season, and the 37th annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade, is "A Toyland Christmas."

The traditional nighttime parade will again feature a varied entry field, as organizers and volunteers prepare for a 5 p.m. kick-off, Saturday, Dec. 1. Look for a large line-up consisting of marching bands, decorated floats, colorful characters, fire trucks and, of course, Santa Claus. Anyone who wants to participate in the parade should fill out an entry application soon at the chamber office as the deadline is coming up soon – Nov. 14.

Entry forms can be picked up and the $20 entry fee paid in person at the chamber office – 111 S. Main – or the application can be downloaded from the chamber website, http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and mailed in.

Sponsors are also needed for this classic holiday event, which is a gift to the community from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

A Christmas Parade sponsor display will be in the chamber's front window during December. Businesses are also invited to decorate their front windows for the holidays and enter the decorating contest. They can call the chamber at (760) 728-5845 to inquire or visit the Christmas Parade page on the chamber website for a sponsorship form to download.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.