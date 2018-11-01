Fallbrook Library offers many free events in November

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month, including concerts, a lecture and a movie. The library will also serve as a polling station Nov. 6, Election Day.

The events schedule is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel, In Praise of Difficult Women by Karen Karbo. Karen spotlights the spirited rule breakers whose lives provide inspiration and instruction for the new age of feminism.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The library will serve as an election polling station.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. – Lecture: The Emperor and the Spy by Stan Katz. Two unsung heroes risked everything trying to prevent Japan from joining the fascist Axis Powers and entering World War II. Katz will share insights to his discovery and research that assisted him in writing the book. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Monday, Nov. 12, – The library will be closed to observe Veterans Day.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. This month’s guest will be pianist Lesi Mai who will perform her San Diego State University piano recital given for the fulfillment of her master's degree program, with music by Couperin, Ravel, Janacek and Beethoven's 32nd piano sonata, Opus 111. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. – Concert: BlackByrd is a band which is comprised of Randy Renner on drums and Enrique Piazza on guitar with both signing songs of the Beatles. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2:15 p.m. – Tween Book Club will be reading the first two books of Shannon Messenger’s series, Keeper of the Lost Cities. Sign up at the front desk and pick up a copy. Ages 9 – 14.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. – Concert: Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra. The orchestra will play chamber music from Vivaldi, Mozart, Chopin and Kreisler.

Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23 – The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays. Pianist Vania Pimentel has performed solo and chamber music programs in the U.S., Brazil and Europe since the 1970s. She will perform some the greatest works of Latin American composers. Pre-concert talk is at 2:30

Thursday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m. – Cinema at the Library: This month’s film is based on a global best-seller and follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.