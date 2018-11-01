Fallbrook man pleads not guilty to murdering woman he dated

VISTA - A Fallbrook man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman he once dated pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to murder and gun charges and was ordered held without bail.

Oscar Rodas, 27, was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Yesenia Becerril of Fallbrook.

Rodas was identified as the main suspect in the murder a day earlier of Becerril, who was found by San Diego County sheriff's deputies at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday unresponsive, on the ground, in the 1100 block of South Vine Street, suffering from grave injuries to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead...