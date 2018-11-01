Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Fallbrook man pleads not guilty to murdering woman he dated

 
Last updated 11/6/2018 at 4:28pm

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Oscar Rodas

VISTA - A Fallbrook man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman he once dated pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to murder and gun charges and was ordered held without bail.

Oscar Rodas, 27, was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Yesenia Becerril of Fallbrook.

Rodas was identified as the main suspect in the murder a day earlier of Becerril, who was found by San Diego County sheriff's deputies at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday unresponsive, on the ground, in the 1100 block of South Vine Street, suffering from grave injuries to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead...



