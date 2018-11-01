FGMS to hear about search for rubies

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society invites the public to attend its free upcoming monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 8. The guest speaker will be Fallbrook's own field gemologist, Manuel Diaz, who will share his latest trekking adventure to find Vietnam's spectacular rubies and spinels.

Field gemologist Manuel Diaz is the guest speaker for the FGMS meeting.

A Marine for 31 years, Diaz literally traveled the globe, developing a passion for gems and minerals along the way. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he went on to become a graduate gemologist at the Gemological Institute of America in 2014, and began a career in field gemology that has led him to research gem finds in locales such as Thailand, Cambodia, and Madagascar.

Anyone interested in gems and adventures off the beaten path will definitely enjoy this knowledgeable and engaging speaker's presentation.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the FGMS building at 123 W. Alvarado St. Plenty of free parking is available in the lot across the street. An opportunity raffle will be held featuring gem, mineral, fossil and jewelry prizes and mineral specimens will be offered for sale at a 20 percent discount.

Light refreshments will be served. For inquiries, call (760)728-1130 or contact FGMS at info@fgms.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.