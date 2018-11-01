Fire Chief's Report – How NCFPD is handling increase in calls for EMS services

Note: chart does not depict fractions of percent; actual increase in calls from 2012 to 2016 calculated at 36.1 percent.

In last week's paper we ran a story about the impact of the closure of Fallbrook Hospital on Fire and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) operations. That chart depicted some formatting errors. The corrected version is provided today.

We have also received some questions about what North County Fire Protection District has done in response to this dramatic increase in calls for EMS services. In addition to funding a third ambulance and reclassifying certain positions to less costly single-role or "non-safety" status, we have taken other steps to streamline operations.

When calls for service...