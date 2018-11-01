Fire officials speak to Fallbrook Village Rotary
Last updated 11/1/2018 at 4:12pm
North County Fire Protection District Captain Greg Mann, left, and Battalion Chief Keith McReynolds recently joined Fire Chief Steven Abbott (not pictured) in speaking to the Fallbrook Village Rotary. The fire officials discussed significant changes that have been made within the department to streamline operations and also shared the current challenges the department is facing in upgrading and replacing its antiquated facilities.
Reader Comments
(0)