Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire officials speak to Fallbrook Village Rotary

 
Last updated 11/1/2018 at 4:12pm

North County Fire Protection District Captain Greg Mann, left, and Battalion Chief Keith McReynolds recently joined Fire Chief Steven Abbott (not pictured) in speaking to the Fallbrook Village Rotary. The fire officials discussed significant changes that have been made within the department to streamline operations and also shared the current challenges the department is facing in upgrading and replacing its antiquated facilities.





 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

