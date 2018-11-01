Hearing and meeting schedule given for BUSD transition to trustee area elections
Last updated 11/1/2018
BONSALL – The Bonsall Unified School District’s Governing Board will host a series of public hearings to receive community comments and public testimony concerning the composition of potential trustee voting areas associated with the district's transition to a by-trustee-area election system.
In advance of the draft preparation of trustee voting area plans by the district's demographer, a public hearing will be held during the regular governing board meeting on Nov. 8 at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Rd., Bonsall, at 6 p.m.
Upcoming Election Transition Schedule:
*Nov. 8: Pre-map creation Public Hearing #2
*Late-November: Preparation and release of draft map options by demographer
*Dec. 6: Public Hearing #1 regarding draft map options
*Dec. 12: Community meeting providing for additional public input opportunity
*Dec. 13: Public Hearing #2 regarding draft map options
*Jan. 8, 2019: Public Hearing #3 regarding draft map options; Board selection of map
More information about the Bonsall Unified School District’s transition to Trustee Area Elections can be found at http://www.bonsallusd.com.
