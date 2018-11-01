Main Avenue marijuana dispensary takes a hit

A sign is posted on the boarded up door of the Jah Healing marijuana dispensary informing people to keep out.

It was no secret that Main Avenue in Fallbrook was home to a popular marijuana dispensary but law enforcement officials had to get all their "ducks in a row" before busting the illegal store called Jah Healing.

"We've received numerous complaints about Jah Healing – dozens of complaints over the last year or so about the illegal dispensary operating," said detective/sergeant Patrick Yates of the San Diego County Sheriff Department's Fallbrook substation.

So why the delay in shutting down the small shop located at 1236 Main Avenue?

"It's a very complex process," said Yates of getting all the paperwork in order before being able to executive a proper bust.

The Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team and detectives assisted county code compliance officers with serving an abatement warrant at Jah Healing at 7 a.m. the morning of Thursday, Oct. 25. The warrant was the result of Jah Healing's owners violating San Diego County Zone Ordinance 6976 (Prohibition of Marijuana Facilities – Medical or Non-Medical).

In March 2017, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated communities, though two existing medical-cannabis dispensaries – one near El Cajon and another in Ramona – were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

"They were served cease and desist letters several times – told they were operating an illegal dispensary – and they remained open in violation of county codes and also in violation of state law," said Yates. "They are not in compliance with the mandates according to the most recent marijuana laws and dispensary regulations."

Agencies that had be on the same page with the Sheriff's Department before the bust of Jah Healing could be executed included the board of equalization for tax purposes, county code enforcement and the district attorney's office.

The building that housed the Jah Healing marijuana dispensary has its door and windows boarded up, courtesy of county code compliance officers. The small building is located on Main Avenue, between Del Rey Avocado Company and Fallbrook Animal Hospital.

"All to make sure that they're in compliance with the laws, and they were found to be non-compliant," said Yates of the multi-agency involvement.

Four employees of Jah Healing were in the store when the warrant was served but no arrests were made. Yates said "over a van load" of products – processed cannabis, marijuana edibles and beverages, and marijuana paraphernalia – were seized, and code enforcement officers boarded up the windows and door of the facility.

This is the second time Jah Healing has been busted. In September 2015, law enforcement officials raided two Jah Healing Caregivers locations in Fallbrook.

Even with the closing of Jah Healing there remains "numerous" dispensaries in Fallbrook operating illegally according to Yates, who added the dispensaries are on the Sheriff's Department's to do list.

"When the paperwork is complete and all our ducks in a row, those illegally-operating dispensaries will also be served abatement warrants," said Yates.