Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 15 near Rainbow

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2018 at 9:59am

RAINBOW - A motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 7 in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Rainbow, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 5:05 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the offramp to Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after 6:05 a.m. shutting down the left three lanes of I-15 south of the Rainbow Valley Boulevard offramp.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/07/2018 10:03