Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 15 near Rainbow

RAINBOW - A motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 7 in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Rainbow, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 5:05 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the offramp to Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after 6:05 a.m. shutting down the left three lanes of I-15 south of the Rainbow Valley Boulevard offramp.