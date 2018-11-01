Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

NCFPD increases ambulance fees

 
Last updated 11/5/2018 at 9:14am



The ambulance fees charged by the North County Fire Protection District for ambulance services will increase by 5.5 percent.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Oct. 23 approved the updated fees along with a new administrative Continued Quality Improvement fee which assists in the cost recovery of administrative time associated with ambulance service. The new fees are expected to increase annual NCFPD revenue by $105,000.

"We periodically adjust our ambulance rates," said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott. "We are trying to get up to speed with our counterparts."

The new rates place the North County Fire P...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
