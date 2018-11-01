Online reservation system for marriage licenses, wedding ceremonies launched

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Clerk’s Office has launched a new online and mobile-friendly reservation system that offers customers the ability to schedule their marriage license and civil ceremony appointments online.

“The new system will allow couples to schedule their appointments at any time and no longer require them to either call or come into our offices just to make a reservation,” Assessor, Recorder and County Clerk Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. said. “The new marriage online reservation system is part of my ongoing effort to modernize our office and enhance the customer s...