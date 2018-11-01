REINS Country Hoedown raises funds to build a bridge

After giving a riding demonstration, SSGT Scott Thorne, center, poses for a photo with Ashley Broussard, left, and Allison Thorne at the REINS Country Hoedown, Oct. 6.

FALLBROOK – With over 800 guests in attendance, REINS is excited to announce that the 22nd Annual REINS Country Hoedown raised over $40,000 in funds to build a new bridge for the facility. This year's hoedown was sponsored for the seventh year in a row by The Donegan-Burns Foundation and featured the military students, families and volunteers from REINS.

A riding demonstration by Noah and Hannah Gentry kicked off the night and Staff Sergeant Scott Thorne showed his riding skills atop his mount Konah. SSGT Thorne is a purple heart recipient who rides and volunteers at REINS.

Highlights from the evening included a Text 2 Give Campaign displayed on a giant 16 ft Jumbotron and emceed by Clay Colton of the Clay Colton Band. Attendees watched the premier of a new video about REINS military families and friends which was produced by Fallbrook's own David DeLauder.

REINS student Noah Gentry, center, is seen with volunteers CJ Clemmens, left, and Grace Welch.

Attendees were then told about The Donegan Burns Foundation, the presenting sponsor, which committed an additional $5,000 to the cause by matching all donations over $100 up to $5,000. The entire campaign was electric with young and old raising their hands and texting on their phones. Personal pledge messages were displayed on the giant screen and included messages of thanks and support. At the end of the campaign over $40,000 in pledges had been made in only 15 short minutes.

Executive Director Debbie Shinner said, "This night is always special. I feel fortunate that we were able share about the military community and how they make our program what it is. And raising the funds to build a new bridge for our facility...that was the icing on the cake!"

Just before the dinner bell rang, Kris Henderson belted out the national anthem in honor of our military students and families.

All proceeds from the Hoedown went directly to support REINS. The event was a smashing success and REINS looks forward to the 23rd Anniversary of the REINS Country Hoedown Oct. 12, 2019.