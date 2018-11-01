Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sayre honored for 25 years with SAR Eagle Chapter

 
Last updated 11/1/2018 at 4:11pm

Fallbrook resident Jerry Sayre, right, is honored for his 25 years of membership in the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution by John Huegel, president of the local SAR Eagle Chapter. Huegel presented Sayre with a certificate Oct. 6 at the Denny's restaurant in downtown Fallbrook. Sayre is the current commander of the color-guard and a previous president of the Eagle Chapter, which represents northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County.



 
