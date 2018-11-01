Sayre honored for 25 years with SAR Eagle Chapter

Fallbrook resident Jerry Sayre, right, is honored for his 25 years of membership in the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution by John Huegel, president of the local SAR Eagle Chapter. Huegel presented Sayre with a certificate Oct. 6 at the Denny's restaurant in downtown Fallbrook. Sayre is the current commander of the color-guard and a previous president of the Eagle Chapter, which represents northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County.