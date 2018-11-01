Suspect arrested in connection with death of Fallbrook woman

Family of victim Yesenia Becerril has set up GoFundMe account

27-year-old Oscar Rodas of Fallbrook has been arrested in connection of the shooting death of a Fallbrook woman on Thursday morning.

FALLBROOK - A 27-year-old Fallbrook man was jailed the morning of Saturday, Nov. 3 in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman whom authorities said he had previously dated.

Deputies received a call at 4 p.m. Friday that a suspicious person, possibly the suspect, Oscar Rodas, was at the Colorspot Nursery, located at 2575 Olive Hill Rd, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A perimeter was established and deputies and a Sheriff's K9 began to search for Rodas, who was located by the K9 and suffered a bite wound to a leg, Williams said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Rodas was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just after 2 a.m., jail records showed.

Thursday afternoon, deputies supported by SWAT, searched Rodas' home in the 400 block of Ammunition Road, but he was not home, Williams said.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. early Thursday morning to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Vine Street and when they arrived they discovered Becerril, unresponsive, on the ground with grave injuries to her upper body, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2 a.m., Williams said.

According to family members, Becerril attended Ivy High School and was attending Mira Costa College with a focus on biotechnology.

Courtesy photo Yesenia Becerril of Fallbrook was killed in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 1.

"She was a goofy, always joyful and a lovable young woman," said Becerril's cousin, Edna Vazquez. "(She) had her future all planned out just like the rest of us, and she liked going to the gym and exercise, and she loved to eat."

Vazquez said her cousin lost her father three years ago.

"She liked to hang out mostly with her cousins who she considered sisters," Vazquez said. "We all looked out for each other. Many times we told her to leave (Rodas) but she wouldn't listen. She would say she couldn't but we didn't understand why."

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses at https://bit.ly/2OriE1a.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/.

City News Service contributed to this report.