Suspect sought in shooting death of Fallbrook woman

27-year-old Oscar Rodas of Fallbrook is wanted in connection of the shooting death of a Fallbrook woman on Thursday morning.

FALLBROOK - San Diego County Sheriff's Department detectives announced late Thursday, Nov. 1 that they are seeking the whereabouts of 27-year-old Oscar Rodas of Fallbrook in the shooting death of 20-year-old Yesenia Becerril, who authorities said he had previously dated.

Rodas is Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a "FL'' tattoo on his neck. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Williams said.

Thursday afternoon, deputies supported by SWAT, searched Rodas' home in the 400 block of Ammunition Road, but he was not home and has not been apprehended, Williams said.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. early Thursday to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Vine Street and when they arrived they discovered Becerril, unresponsive, on the ground with grave injuries to her upper body, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2 a.m., Williams said.

According to family members, Becerril attended Ivy High School and was attending Mira Costa College with a focus on biotechnology.

"She was a goofy, always joyful and a lovable young woman," said Becerril's cousin, Edna Vazquez. "(She) had her future all planned out just like the rest of us, and she liked going to the gym and exercise, and she loved to eat."

Vazquez said her cousin lost her father three years ago.

"She liked to hang out mostly with her cousins who she considered sisters," Vazquez said. "We all looked out for each other. Many times we told her to leave (Rodas) but she wouldn't listen. She would say she couldn't but we didn't understand why."

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses at https://bit.ly/2OriE1a.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Rodas was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/.

City News Service contributed to this report.