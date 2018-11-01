UPDATED: Election results for San Diego County as of 11 a.m.
Measure EE appears destined to fail, local school board challengers ahead in Fallbrook
Last updated 11/7/2018 at 11:11am
The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of press time, Wednesday, Nov. 7. Due to space restrictions, only local contested races and ballot measures are listed. For full, up-to-the-minute election results, visit http://www.villagenews.com.
Updated at 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7
Governor
Gavin Newsom - 59.54%
John Cox - 40.6%
Lt. Governor
Eleni Kounalakis - 55.6%
Ed Hernandez - 44.4%
Secretary of State
Alex Padilla (I) - 61.7%
Mark Meuser - 38.3%
Controller
Betty T. Yee - 62.9%
Konstantino Roditis - 43.50%
Treasurer
Fiona Ma - 54.87%
Greg Conlon - 37.1%
Attorney General
Xavier Becerra - 60.8%
Steven C. Bailey - 39.2%
Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara - 50.8%
Steve Poizner - 49.2%
State Superintendent
Marshall Tuck - 50.6%
Tony K. Thurmond - 49.4%
US Senator
Dianne Feinstein (I) - 54.3%
Kevin DeLeon - 45.7%
State Board of Equalization 4th District
Joel Anderson - 51.4%
Mike Schaefer - 48.6%
US Representative 49th District (SD portion only)
Mike Levin - 52.4%
Diane L. Harkey - 47.6%
US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)
Duncan Hunter - 54.2%
Ammar Campa-Najjar - 45.8%
State Senator 38th District
Brian W. Jones - 56%
Jeff Griffith - 44%
State Assembly 75th District
Marie Waldron - 59.4%
Alan Geraci - 40.6%
Board of Supervisors District 5
Jim Desmond - 59.61%
Michelle Gomez - 40.39%
Fallbrook Community Planning Area
Jim Russell - 16.20%
Mark Mervich - 13.06%
Eileen Delainey - 12.04%
Victoria Stover - 11.29%
Guy R. Howard - 11.03%
Kim Murphy - 10.84%
Stephen E. Brown - 8.98%
Jerry Kalman - 8.73%
Richard J. Billburg - 7.83%
Fallbrook Regional Health District
Karen M. Schwartz-Frates - 35.82%
Jennifer Jeffries - 26.51%
Howard Salmon - 24.57%
Armando J. Telles - 13.09%
North County Fire Protection District
John Van Doorn - 40.03%
Kenneth E. Munson - 39.10%
John A. Del-Zio - 20.87%
FPUD Division 2
Kenneth Endter - 60.18%
John Coulter Newmann - 39.82%
School Boards
BUSD
Lou Riddle - 19.46%
Roger Merchat - 18.08%
Michael Gaddis - 16.52%
Eric Ortega - 15.85%
Brian Olson - 15.74%
Timothy Coen - 14.35%
BUSD (short term)
Sylvia Tucker - 50.40%
Larissa Anderson - 49.60%
FUESD
Susan Liebes - 21.39%
Patty De Jong - 20.74%
Caron Lieber - 17.46%
Patrick Rusnell - 15.96%
Eren Melendez - 13.42%
Darryl E. Buntin - 11.03%
FUHSD
Diane Summers - 21.09%
Lita Tabish - 17.68%
Elana Sterling - 16.64%
Richard L. Goodlake - 12.60%
James O’Donnell - 11.67%
D.J. Campe - 11.34%
Sherry Z. Ludwig - 8.96%
Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member
Norma Miyamoto - 24.13%
Mark R. Evilsizer - 23.11%
Rose Marie Dishman - 20.96%
Lee Dulgeroff - 19.14%
Aimee R. Keith - 12.66%
Local Measures
Measure EE
No - 58.55%
Yes - 41.45%
State Ballot Propositions
Prop 1 - Yes: 54.1% No: 45.9%
Prop 2 - Yes: 61.1% No: 38.9%
Prop 3 - Yes: 47.6% No: 52.4%
Prop 4 - Yes: 60.6% No: 39.4%
Prop 5 - Yes: 41.9% No: 58.1%
Prop 6 - Yes: 44.7% No: 55.3%
Prop 7 - Yes: 59.8% No: 40.2%
Prop 8 - Yes: 38.4% No: 61.6%
Prop 10 - Yes: 38.3% No: 61.7%
Prop 11 - Yes: 59.4% No: 40.6%
Prop 12 - Yes: 61.0% No: 39.0%
