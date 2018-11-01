UPDATED: Election results for San Diego County as of 11 a.m.

Measure EE appears destined to fail, local school board challengers ahead in Fallbrook

The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of press time, Wednesday, Nov. 7. Due to space restrictions, only local contested races and ballot measures are listed. For full, up-to-the-minute election results, visit http://www.villagenews.com.

Updated at 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7

Governor

Gavin Newsom - 59.54%

John Cox - 40.6%

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis - 55.6%

Ed Hernandez - 44.4%

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla (I) - 61.7%

Mark Meuser - 38.3%

Controller

Betty T. Yee - 62.9%

Konstantino Roditis - 43.50%

Treasurer

Fiona Ma - 54.87%

Greg Conlon - 37.1%

Attorney General

Xavier Becerra - 60.8%

Steven C. Bailey - 39.2%

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara - 50.8%

Steve Poizner - 49.2%

State Superintendent

Marshall Tuck - 50.6%

Tony K. Thurmond - 49.4%

US Senator

Dianne Feinstein (I) - 54.3%

Kevin DeLeon - 45.7%

State Board of Equalization 4th District

Joel Anderson - 51.4%

Mike Schaefer - 48.6%

US Representative 49th District (SD portion only)

Mike Levin - 52.4%

Diane L. Harkey - 47.6%

US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)

Duncan Hunter - 54.2%

Ammar Campa-Najjar - 45.8%

State Senator 38th District

Brian W. Jones - 56%

Jeff Griffith - 44%

State Assembly 75th District

Marie Waldron - 59.4%

Alan Geraci - 40.6%

Board of Supervisors District 5

Jim Desmond - 59.61%

Michelle Gomez - 40.39%

Fallbrook Community Planning Area

Jim Russell - 16.20%

Mark Mervich - 13.06%

Eileen Delainey - 12.04%

Victoria Stover - 11.29%

Guy R. Howard - 11.03%

Kim Murphy - 10.84%

Stephen E. Brown - 8.98%

Jerry Kalman - 8.73%

Richard J. Billburg - 7.83%

Fallbrook Regional Health District

Karen M. Schwartz-Frates - 35.82%

Jennifer Jeffries - 26.51%

Howard Salmon - 24.57%

Armando J. Telles - 13.09%

North County Fire Protection District

John Van Doorn - 40.03%

Kenneth E. Munson - 39.10%

John A. Del-Zio - 20.87%

FPUD Division 2

Kenneth Endter - 60.18%

John Coulter Newmann - 39.82%

School Boards

BUSD

Lou Riddle - 19.46%

Roger Merchat - 18.08%

Michael Gaddis - 16.52%

Eric Ortega - 15.85%

Brian Olson - 15.74%

Timothy Coen - 14.35%

BUSD (short term)

Sylvia Tucker - 50.40%

Larissa Anderson - 49.60%

FUESD

Susan Liebes - 21.39%

Patty De Jong - 20.74%

Caron Lieber - 17.46%

Patrick Rusnell - 15.96%

Eren Melendez - 13.42%

Darryl E. Buntin - 11.03%

FUHSD

Diane Summers - 21.09%

Lita Tabish - 17.68%

Elana Sterling - 16.64%

Richard L. Goodlake - 12.60%

James O’Donnell - 11.67%

D.J. Campe - 11.34%

Sherry Z. Ludwig - 8.96%

Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member

Norma Miyamoto - 24.13%

Mark R. Evilsizer - 23.11%

Rose Marie Dishman - 20.96%

Lee Dulgeroff - 19.14%

Aimee R. Keith - 12.66%

Local Measures

Measure EE

No - 58.55%

Yes - 41.45%

State Ballot Propositions

Prop 1 - Yes: 54.1% No: 45.9%

Prop 2 - Yes: 61.1% No: 38.9%

Prop 3 - Yes: 47.6% No: 52.4%

Prop 4 - Yes: 60.6% No: 39.4%

Prop 5 - Yes: 41.9% No: 58.1%

Prop 6 - Yes: 44.7% No: 55.3%

Prop 7 - Yes: 59.8% No: 40.2%

Prop 8 - Yes: 38.4% No: 61.6%

Prop 10 - Yes: 38.3% No: 61.7%

Prop 11 - Yes: 59.4% No: 40.6%

Prop 12 - Yes: 61.0% No: 39.0%