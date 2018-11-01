UPDATED: Election results roll in, polls closed for the night
Measure EE appears destined to fail
Last updated 11/6/2018 at 11:04pm
The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of press time, Wednesday, Nov. 7. Due to space restrictions, only local contested races and ballot measures are listed. For full, up-to-the-minute election results, visit http://www.villagenews.com.
29.2% percent of precincts reporting.
Governor
Gavin Newsom - 56%
John Cox - 44%
Lt. Governor
Eleni Kounalakis - 57.6%
Ed Hernandez - 42.4%
Secretary of State
Alex Padilla (I) - 58.1%
Mark Meuser - 41.9%
Controller
Betty T. Yee - 59.8%
Konstantino Roditis - 44.28%
Treasurer
Fiona Ma - 57.9%
Greg Conlon - 42.1%
Attorney General
Xavier Becerra - 57.2%
Steven C. Bailey - 42.8%
Insurance Commissioner
Steve Poizner - 52.9%
Ricardo Lara - 47.1%
State Superintendent
Marshall Tuck - 52.5%
Tony K. Thurmond - 47.5%
State Board of Equalization 4th District
Joel Anderson - 52.7%
Mike Schaefer - 47.3%
US Senator
Dianne Feinstein (I) - 53.7%
Kevin DeLeon - 46.3%
US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)
Mike Levin - 53.0%
Diane L. Harkey - 47.0%
US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)
Duncan Hunter - 53.51%
Ammar Campa-Najjar - 46.49%
State Senator 38th District
Brian W. Jones - 56.28%
Jeff Griffith - 43.72%
State Assembly 75th District
Marie Waldron - 59.13%
Alan Geraci - 40.87%
Board of Supervisors District 5
Jim Desmond - 59.74%
Michelle Gomez - 40.26%
Fallbrook Community Planning Area
Jim Russell - 16.20%
Mark Mervich - 13.06%
Eileen Delainey - 12.04%
Victoria Stover - 11.28%
Guy R. Howard - 11.04%
Kim Murphy - 10.86%
Stephen E. Brown - 8.98%
Jerry Kalman - 8.71%
Richard J. Billburg - 7.81%
Fallbrook Regional Health District
Karen M. Schwartz-Frates - 35.88%
Jennifer Jeffries - 26.55%
Howard Salmon - 24.59%
Armando J. Telles - 12.99%
North County Fire Protection District
John Van Doorn - 40.03%
Kenneth E. Munson - 39.20%
John A. Del-Zio - 20.77%
FPUD Division 2
Kenneth Endter - 60.18%
John Coulter Newmann - 39.82%
School Boards
BUSD
Lou Riddle - 19.73%
Roger Merchat - 19.03%
Michael Gaddis - 16.01%
Brian Olson - 15.85%
Eric Ortega - 15.13%
Timothy Coen - 14.25%
BUSD (short term)
Sylvia Tucker - 51.32%
Larissa Anderson - 48.68%
FUESD
Susan Liebes - 21.40%
Patty De Jong - 20.74%
Carol Lieber - 17.46%
Patrick Rusnell - 15.96%
Eren Melendez - 13.42%
Darryl E. Buntin - 11.02%
FUHSD
Diane Summers - 21.10%
Lita Tabish - 17.69%
Elana Sterling - 16.65%
Richard L. Goodlake - 12.59%
James O’Donnell - 11.67%
D.J. Campe - 11.35%
Sherry Z. Ludwig - 8.96%
Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member
Norma Miyamoto - 24.13%
Mark R. Evilsizer - 23.52%
Rose Marie Dishman - 20.54%
Lee Dulgeroff - 19.44%
Aimee R. Keith - 12.37%
Local Measures
Measure EE
No - 60.56%
Yes - 39.44%
State Ballot Propositions
Prop 1 - Yes: 51.8% No: 48.2%
Prop 2 - Yes: 59% No: 41%
Prop 3 - Yes: 46.7% No: 53.3%
Prop 4 - Yes: 57.8% No: 42.2%
Prop 5 - Yes: 43.4% No: 56.6%
Prop 6 - Yes: 45.3% No: 54.7%
Prop 7 - Yes: 62.4% No: 37.6%
Prop 8 - Yes: 37.9% No: 62.1%
Prop 10 - Yes: 34.9% No: 65.1%
Prop 11 - Yes: 63.3% No: 36.7%
Prop 12 - Yes: 59.1% No: 40.9%
