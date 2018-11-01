UPDATED: Election results roll in, polls closed for the night

Measure EE appears destined to fail

The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of press time, Wednesday, Nov. 7. Due to space restrictions, only local contested races and ballot measures are listed. For full, up-to-the-minute election results, visit http://www.villagenews.com.

29.2% percent of precincts reporting.

Governor

Gavin Newsom - 56%

John Cox - 44%

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis - 57.6%

Ed Hernandez - 42.4%

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla (I) - 58.1%

Mark Meuser - 41.9%

Controller

Betty T. Yee - 59.8%

Konstantino Roditis - 44.28%

Treasurer

Fiona Ma - 57.9%

Greg Conlon - 42.1%

Attorney General

Xavier Becerra - 57.2%

Steven C. Bailey - 42.8%

Insurance Commissioner

Steve Poizner - 52.9%

Ricardo Lara - 47.1%

State Superintendent

Marshall Tuck - 52.5%

Tony K. Thurmond - 47.5%

State Board of Equalization 4th District

Joel Anderson - 52.7%

Mike Schaefer - 47.3%

US Senator

Dianne Feinstein (I) - 53.7%

Kevin DeLeon - 46.3%

US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)

Mike Levin - 53.0%

Diane L. Harkey - 47.0%

US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)

Duncan Hunter - 53.51%

Ammar Campa-Najjar - 46.49%

State Senator 38th District

Brian W. Jones - 56.28%

Jeff Griffith - 43.72%

State Assembly 75th District

Marie Waldron - 59.13%

Alan Geraci - 40.87%

Board of Supervisors District 5

Jim Desmond - 59.74%

Michelle Gomez - 40.26%

Fallbrook Community Planning Area

Jim Russell - 16.20%

Mark Mervich - 13.06%

Eileen Delainey - 12.04%

Victoria Stover - 11.28%

Guy R. Howard - 11.04%

Kim Murphy - 10.86%

Stephen E. Brown - 8.98%

Jerry Kalman - 8.71%

Richard J. Billburg - 7.81%

Fallbrook Regional Health District

Karen M. Schwartz-Frates - 35.88%

Jennifer Jeffries - 26.55%

Howard Salmon - 24.59%

Armando J. Telles - 12.99%

North County Fire Protection District

John Van Doorn - 40.03%

Kenneth E. Munson - 39.20%

John A. Del-Zio - 20.77%

FPUD Division 2

Kenneth Endter - 60.18%

John Coulter Newmann - 39.82%

School Boards

BUSD

Lou Riddle - 19.73%

Roger Merchat - 19.03%

Michael Gaddis - 16.01%

Brian Olson - 15.85%

Eric Ortega - 15.13%

Timothy Coen - 14.25%

BUSD (short term)

Sylvia Tucker - 51.32%

Larissa Anderson - 48.68%

FUESD

Susan Liebes - 21.40%

Patty De Jong - 20.74%

Carol Lieber - 17.46%

Patrick Rusnell - 15.96%

Eren Melendez - 13.42%

Darryl E. Buntin - 11.02%

FUHSD

Diane Summers - 21.10%

Lita Tabish - 17.69%

Elana Sterling - 16.65%

Richard L. Goodlake - 12.59%

James O’Donnell - 11.67%

D.J. Campe - 11.35%

Sherry Z. Ludwig - 8.96%

Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member

Norma Miyamoto - 24.13%

Mark R. Evilsizer - 23.52%

Rose Marie Dishman - 20.54%

Lee Dulgeroff - 19.44%

Aimee R. Keith - 12.37%

Local Measures

Measure EE

No - 60.56%

Yes - 39.44%

State Ballot Propositions

Prop 1 - Yes: 51.8% No: 48.2%

Prop 2 - Yes: 59% No: 41%

Prop 3 - Yes: 46.7% No: 53.3%

Prop 4 - Yes: 57.8% No: 42.2%

Prop 5 - Yes: 43.4% No: 56.6%

Prop 6 - Yes: 45.3% No: 54.7%

Prop 7 - Yes: 62.4% No: 37.6%

Prop 8 - Yes: 37.9% No: 62.1%

Prop 10 - Yes: 34.9% No: 65.1%

Prop 11 - Yes: 63.3% No: 36.7%

Prop 12 - Yes: 59.1% No: 40.9%