UPDATED: Election results with 100 percent of precincts reporting

Measure EE appears destined to fail, local school board challengers ahead in Fallbrook

The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. There are 490,000 outstanding ballots to processed with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

* Indicates candidate anticipated to be elected and measures and propositioned anticipated to be confirmed.

Governor

Gavin Newsom - 59.3% *

John Cox - 40.7%

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis - 55.7% *

Ed Hernandez - 44.3%

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla (I) - 61.7% *

Mark Meuser - 38.3%

Controller

Betty T. Yee - 62.9% *

Konstantino Roditis - 43.50%

Treasurer

Fiona Ma - 61.2% *

Greg Conlon - 38.8%

Attorney General

Xavier Becerra - 60.7% *

Steven C. Bailey - 39.3%

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara - 50.8% *

Steve Poizner - 49.2%

State Superintendent

Marshall Tuck - 50.7% *

Tony K. Thurmond - 49.3%

US Senator

Dianne Feinstein (I) - 54.3% *

Kevin DeLeon - 45.7%

State Board of Equalization 4th District

Joel Anderson - 50.9% *

Mike Schaefer - 49.1%

US Representative 49th District (SD portion only)

Mike Levin - 53.5% *

Diane L. Harkey - 46.5%

US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)

Duncan Hunter - 54.3% *

Ammar Campa-Najjar - 45.7%

State Senator 38th District

Brian W. Jones - 56.0% *

Jeff Griffith - 44.0%

State Assembly 75th District

Marie Waldron - 58.8% *

Alan Geraci - 41.2%

Board of Supervisors District 5

Jim Desmond - 59.61%

Michelle Gomez - 40.39%

Fallbrook Community Planning Area

Jim Russell - 16.66% *

Mark Mervich - 12.81% *

Eileen Delainey - 11.76% *

Victoria Stover - 11.63% *

Kim Murphy - 11.22% *

Guy R. Howard - 11.22% *

Stephen E. Brown - 8.71% *

Jerry Kalman - 8.30%

Richard J. Billburg - 7.42%

Fallbrook Regional Health District

Karen M. Schwartz-Frates - 35.31% *

Jennifer Jeffries - 26.63% *

Howard Salmon - 23.98% *

Armando J. Telles - 13.79%

North County Fire Protection District

John Van Doorn - 39.72% *

Kenneth E. Munson - 37.31% *

John A. Del-Zio - 22.70%

FPUD Division 2

Kenneth Endter - 59.39% *

John Coulter Newmann - 40.15%

School Boards

BUSD

Lou Riddle - 19.40% *

Roger Merchat - 18.05% *

Michael Gaddis - 16.97% *

Brian Olson - 15.58%

Eric Ortega - 15.50%

Timothy Coen - 14.23%

BUSD (short term)

Sylvia Tucker - 50.49% *

Larissa Anderson - 49.18%

FUESD

Susan Liebes - 21.74% *

Patty De Jong - 20.23% *

Caron Lieber - 17.51% *

Patrick Rusnell - 15.25%

Eren Melendez - 15.00%

Darryl E. Buntin - 10.03%

FUHSD

Diane Summers - 20.96% *

Lita Tabish - 17.77% *

Elana Sterling - 16.46% *

D.J. Campe - 12.41%

Richard L. Goodlake - 11.93%

James O’Donnell - 11.63%

Sherry Z. Ludwig - 8.63%

Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member

Norma Miyamoto - 24.03% *

Mark R. Evilsizer - 22.63% *

Rose Marie Dishman - 21.24%

Lee Dulgeroff - 18.95%

Aimee R. Keith - 12.95%

Local Measures

Measure EE

No - 59.03% *

Yes - 40.97%

State Ballot Propositions

Prop 1 - Yes: 54.1% * No: 45.9%

Prop 2 - Yes: 61.1% * No: 38.9%

Prop 3 - Yes: 47.7% No: 52.3% *

Prop 4 - Yes: 60.6% * No: 39.4%

Prop 5 - Yes: 41.9% No: 58.1% *

Prop 6 - Yes: 44.7% No: 55.3% *

Prop 7 - Yes: 59.9% * No: 40.1%

Prop 8 - Yes: 38.4% No: 61.6% *

Prop 10 - Yes: 38.3% No: 61.7% *

Prop 11 - Yes: 59.4% * No: 40.6%

Prop 12 - Yes: 61.0% * No: 39.0%