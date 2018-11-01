UPDATED: Election results with 100 percent of precincts reporting
Measure EE appears destined to fail, local school board challengers ahead in Fallbrook
Last updated 11/7/2018 at 3:07pm
The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. There are 490,000 outstanding ballots to processed with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
* Indicates candidate anticipated to be elected and measures and propositioned anticipated to be confirmed.
Governor
Gavin Newsom - 59.3% *
John Cox - 40.7%
Lt. Governor
Eleni Kounalakis - 55.7% *
Ed Hernandez - 44.3%
Secretary of State
Alex Padilla (I) - 61.7% *
Mark Meuser - 38.3%
Controller
Betty T. Yee - 62.9% *
Konstantino Roditis - 43.50%
Treasurer
Fiona Ma - 61.2% *
Greg Conlon - 38.8%
Attorney General
Xavier Becerra - 60.7% *
Steven C. Bailey - 39.3%
Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara - 50.8% *
Steve Poizner - 49.2%
State Superintendent
Marshall Tuck - 50.7% *
Tony K. Thurmond - 49.3%
US Senator
Dianne Feinstein (I) - 54.3% *
Kevin DeLeon - 45.7%
State Board of Equalization 4th District
Joel Anderson - 50.9% *
Mike Schaefer - 49.1%
US Representative 49th District (SD portion only)
Mike Levin - 53.5% *
Diane L. Harkey - 46.5%
US Representative 50th District (SD portion only)
Duncan Hunter - 54.3% *
Ammar Campa-Najjar - 45.7%
State Senator 38th District
Brian W. Jones - 56.0% *
Jeff Griffith - 44.0%
State Assembly 75th District
Marie Waldron - 58.8% *
Alan Geraci - 41.2%
Board of Supervisors District 5
Jim Desmond - 59.61%
Michelle Gomez - 40.39%
Fallbrook Community Planning Area
Jim Russell - 16.66% *
Mark Mervich - 12.81% *
Eileen Delainey - 11.76% *
Victoria Stover - 11.63% *
Kim Murphy - 11.22% *
Guy R. Howard - 11.22% *
Stephen E. Brown - 8.71% *
Jerry Kalman - 8.30%
Richard J. Billburg - 7.42%
Fallbrook Regional Health District
Karen M. Schwartz-Frates - 35.31% *
Jennifer Jeffries - 26.63% *
Howard Salmon - 23.98% *
Armando J. Telles - 13.79%
North County Fire Protection District
John Van Doorn - 39.72% *
Kenneth E. Munson - 37.31% *
John A. Del-Zio - 22.70%
FPUD Division 2
Kenneth Endter - 59.39% *
John Coulter Newmann - 40.15%
School Boards
BUSD
Lou Riddle - 19.40% *
Roger Merchat - 18.05% *
Michael Gaddis - 16.97% *
Brian Olson - 15.58%
Eric Ortega - 15.50%
Timothy Coen - 14.23%
BUSD (short term)
Sylvia Tucker - 50.49% *
Larissa Anderson - 49.18%
FUESD
Susan Liebes - 21.74% *
Patty De Jong - 20.23% *
Caron Lieber - 17.51% *
Patrick Rusnell - 15.25%
Eren Melendez - 15.00%
Darryl E. Buntin - 10.03%
FUHSD
Diane Summers - 20.96% *
Lita Tabish - 17.77% *
Elana Sterling - 16.46% *
D.J. Campe - 12.41%
Richard L. Goodlake - 11.93%
James O’Donnell - 11.63%
Sherry Z. Ludwig - 8.63%
Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member
Norma Miyamoto - 24.03% *
Mark R. Evilsizer - 22.63% *
Rose Marie Dishman - 21.24%
Lee Dulgeroff - 18.95%
Aimee R. Keith - 12.95%
Local Measures
Measure EE
No - 59.03% *
Yes - 40.97%
State Ballot Propositions
Prop 1 - Yes: 54.1% * No: 45.9%
Prop 2 - Yes: 61.1% * No: 38.9%
Prop 3 - Yes: 47.7% No: 52.3% *
Prop 4 - Yes: 60.6% * No: 39.4%
Prop 5 - Yes: 41.9% No: 58.1% *
Prop 6 - Yes: 44.7% No: 55.3% *
Prop 7 - Yes: 59.9% * No: 40.1%
Prop 8 - Yes: 38.4% No: 61.6% *
Prop 10 - Yes: 38.3% No: 61.7% *
Prop 11 - Yes: 59.4% * No: 40.6%
Prop 12 - Yes: 61.0% * No: 39.0%
