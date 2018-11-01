Woman killed in Fallbrook, suspect arrested

Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department work a crime scene involving the shooting death of a woman the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1 in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK - A woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 1 in Fallbrook, authorities said.

Jeff Pack Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department work a crime scene involving the shooting death of a woman the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1 in Fallbrook.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Vine Street and when they arrived they discovered the woman, unresponsive, on the ground with grave injuries to her upper body, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The woman, identified as Yesneia Becerril of Fallbrook, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2 a.m., Williams said.

Detectives identified Oscar Rodas, 27 of Fallbrook, as the suspect in her murder and determined Rodas and Becerril had a prior dating relationship, Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call sheriff's homicide investigators during business hours at (858) 285-6330 or during non-business hours at (858) 565-5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.