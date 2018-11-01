Fallbrook Blanket Project extends thanks

The Fallbrook Blanket Project wishes to thank the St. Peter Thrift Store and the Angel Shop and many individual folks for their yarn donations and money to our project. We are now a non-profit organization thanks to collaboration with the Foundation for Senior Care.

Crocheted and knitted blankets and other items are given to women's shelters, Camp Pendleton Hospital and many more community agencies. We especially thank the Fallbrook Library for allowing us to meet there every Monday and Friday morning

10 a.m. to noon and for accepting and holding yarn donations for us.

So far we have given over 3,000 items to the less fortunate and the project has also benefited those who are participating. The success of this project has been possible due to the contributions and involvement of so many good people wanting to help others. And thank you Village News for helping to tell the story of the project since its beginning in 2014.

Carmen Willard