Saying thanks to Bruce and the team at Hartcorn Construction

Earlier this summer, we had the misfortune of discovering that our shower was leaking after removing some loose wallpaper in the bathroom. We contacted several of the fine contractors here in Fallbrook and settled on Hartcorn Construction to do the job.

Bruce Hartcorn and his team, including subcontractors, were all top notch. I would like to give a shoutout to Darren and Rob who did the demolition, framing, drywalling and plastering.

Same to the plumbers who spent a day and a half replacing cracked and rotten cast iron even digging through 6-inch concrete and decomposed granite to plumb a new shower trap; the man who hot mopped the new shower pan; the electrician and the talented guys of Rock Solid Stone who expertly mudded and tiled the new shower. Fallbrook Glass provided the door and a new vanity mirror.

As we wrapped up the bathroom remodel, I discovered some dry rot in an area of my tile roof. No problem, Hartcorn took care of that too. They replaced damaged tongue and groove with custom-cut lumber, and the roofer hot mopped and re-tiled everything just before the rain.

David MacDermot

Fallbrook, Calif.