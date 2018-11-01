Thank you Bonsall Woman's Club

As many of you know, the Bonsall Education Foundation acts as steward of the Bonsall Schoolhouse; most of the restoration, thus far, took place in 2015-2016. Beginning in the spring of 2019, we have plans to continue next steps.

The Bonsall Woman’s Club is making it possible. In September, they honored Bonsall Education Foundation with yet another donation of $25,000 to assist in this effort; they are our primary benefactor.

We can now clad the concrete masonry foundation, restore the front doors, create landscaping plans which include an outdoor classroom area and begin the process of rebuilding the bell tower.

Since its doors opened in 1895, the schoolhouse has been used in a variety of ways. Aside from its primary purpose of educating children, did you know that the BWC held its first meetings there? It was also used and maintained by the Bonsall Lion’s Club for decades. The Boy Scouts of America also used this building to benefit our children. The goal of our restoration is not just aesthetic; we want our community to be able to use the building again.

There are many ways that the BWC gives back, and Bonsall Education Foundation is humbled and honored to be one of their many beneficiaries.

Thank you, ladies.

Jennifer Leung

Director of the Bonsall Schoolhouse Restoration

Bonsall Education Foundation