Hernandez places seventh at Kit Carson Invite

Contreras, Urbina, Suppe also medal

Fallbrook High School junior Josh Hernandez finished seventh among the 136 runners in his race, Oct. 19, at the Kit Carson Invitational cross country meet.

Medals were given to the first 60 finishers, and four Fallbrook runners took home medals: Hernandez, sophomore Danny Contreras and juniors Osvaldo Urbina and Tristan Suppe.

“We had a couple of kids who ran really well,” Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias said. “I’m really happy for those accomplishments.”

The Warriors’ team score of 210 points, which is based on the finishing positions of the first five runners, placed Fallbrook eighth among the 17 schools with enough runners for a team score. San Ysidro had the seventh-place score of 205 points and Southwest High School in San Diego totaled 219 points for ninth place.

The course was 3.05 miles. Hernandez had a time of 17 minutes 2.8 seconds.

“I’m really proud of him,” Arias said. “He’s really prepared himself for this season, and he’s gotten stronger every single time.”

Contreras finished 44th with a time of 18:26.1, although he had hoped for a faster performance.

“He wasn’t quite content with medaling,” Arias said.

The Valley League championship meet will be contested Nov. 10 at Guajome Park. The top 10 finishers will receive all-league first team recognition, and the next 10 finishers will have second-team Valley League status.

“It’s going to be interesting to see where Danny and Josh end up,” Arias said.

Urbina’s time of 18:38.2 gave him 50th place. Suppe completed the course in 18:54.1 for 57th place.

Fallbrook’s fifth finisher, junior John Regan, had a time of 19:15.7 to place 73rd overall. Angel Gonzalez, who is also a junior, garnered 84th place with a 19:15.7 performance. A time of 20:02.6 gave junior Joe Bell 92nd place.

Twenty schools had the minimum five runners to obtain a team score in the junior varsity race, and Fallbrook placed 12th. Junior Ricardo Martinez completed the course in 20:00.3 and finished 34th among the 277 competitors. Junior Christian Goodell posted a time of 20:44.6 for 67th place, junior Andres Martinez became the 107th finisher 21:48.5 after the race began and sophomore Nash Youngren placed 122nd with a time of 22:10.0. Sophomore Thomas LiBrizzi had a 22:32.2 performance which was worth 142nd place, junior Mauro Martinez finished in 148th place and took 22:38.2 and sophomore Quinn Lynas had the 153rd-place time of 22:48.1.