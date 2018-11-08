Area residents needed for Senior Volunteer Patrol

FALLBROOK – Ray Beatificato, co-administrator, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are asking motivated residents of Fallbrook and the surrounding communities to join the Fallbrook substation's Senior Volunteer Patrol.

Volunteers assist the Sheriff's Department in providing enhanced public service to the community. This is an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution towards improving public safety, service and security.

Candidates for the Senior Volunteer Patrol must be age 50 or older, available to work a minimum of six hours per week, pass a background check (conviction of a felony is disqualifying), have a good driving record, have medical insurance, be physically and emotionally able to perform duties of the position, agree to abide by all department rules, and pass the two week training academy.

People interested in becoming a member of the Senior Volunteer Patrol should call (760) 451-3145 for more information.