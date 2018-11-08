Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Better Living real estate team opens office in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:10am



FALLBROOK – Better Living By The Hendon-Wilbert-Shea Group, part of Signature Real Estate Group DRE 01520167, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new office location at 425 E. Alvarado St., Ste E in Fallbrook.

Better Living is a local real estate team in Fallbrook and has grown to six agents. The founder of Better Living, Realtor® Drew Hendon, partnered with Realtor® Jamie Wilbert and Realtor® Don Shea earlier this year and together they have since grown with the addition of Realtor® Kaz Egan, Realtor® Erin Kirkpatrick and Realtor® Chet Smith.

The Better Living team is excited to continue their service to the community and are proud to have the privilege of assisting the residents of Fallbrook and Bonsall with their real estate needs while offering a quality service and trustworthy advice.

Submitted by the Better Living By The Hendon-Wilbert-Shea Group.

 
