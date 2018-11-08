BWC to host award-winning show choir

The Sullivan Middle School Show Choir II will provide the entertainment for the Bonsall Woman's Club November meeting.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club's Dec. 6 meeting will have a special holiday program. The pride and joy of Bonsall's Sullivan Middle School award-winning Show Choir II will provide the entertainment. The show choir has over 140 students, grades 6 to 8, in its various programs.

Singing and dancing enables these spirited and happy young adults the opportunity to study all different genres of music such as jazz, swing, musical theater, Disney songs, etc. This extraordinarily talented group has received rave reviews when performing for the Fallbrook Sheriff's Department, the Bonsall Rotary, various retirement homes, elementary schools, KUSI television, and of course, the Bonsall Woman's Club.

Mrs. Stacy Sharpe-Pecore teaches this dynamic and lively group of extraordinary students. Her daughter, Morgan Sharpe, is the choreographer.

Lunch will be Roast Beef au jus, garlic mashed potatoes, and a tossed green salad. BWC monthly meetings are held at The Golf Club of California, located at 3742 Flowerwood Lane, Fallbrook.

To reserve a seat, mail a check for $23, made payable to BWC, to P.O. Box 545, Bonsall, CA 92003. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 23. Don't delay; this is a popular event.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.