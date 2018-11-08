Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CalRTA awards grants to local teachers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:28am

Seen at the check presentation are, from left, Dr. Maritza Koeppen, superintendent and principal of Vallecitos School; Carol Watson, fifth-grade teacher, and Marilee Ragland, member of California Retired Teachers Association Division 81.

FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association Division 81 have been awarding grants to individual teachers in the local schools for the past several years. Teachers are asked to submit proposals describing how they would spend extra funds to enrich or enhance their teaching programs.

Vallecitos teacher Carol Watson was awarded one of these grants so that she could purchase thesauruses for her fifth-grade students. She said she is eager to help her students improve their writing and speaking vocabularies by using different words for "good," "hard," "bad" and other overused clich...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/13/2018 14:12