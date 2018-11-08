CalRTA awards grants to local teachers

Seen at the check presentation are, from left, Dr. Maritza Koeppen, superintendent and principal of Vallecitos School; Carol Watson, fifth-grade teacher, and Marilee Ragland, member of California Retired Teachers Association Division 81.

FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association Division 81 have been awarding grants to individual teachers in the local schools for the past several years. Teachers are asked to submit proposals describing how they would spend extra funds to enrich or enhance their teaching programs.

Vallecitos teacher Carol Watson was awarded one of these grants so that she could purchase thesauruses for her fifth-grade students. She said she is eager to help her students improve their writing and speaking vocabularies by using different words for "good," "hard," "bad" and other overused clich...