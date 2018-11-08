Daughters of Norway to learn about Sweden

FALLBROOK – Sweden will be the subject of the cultural program for Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 on Saturday, Nov. 10. Lodge member Daphne Mitchell will give the presentation and six new members will be initiated during the meeting.

The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. followed by the cultural program at 11 a.m. and a potluck lunch at noon.

All women of Scandinavian heritage are welcome to attend the Daughters of Norway meetings held the second Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road.

For additional information, contact Denise Benson at (714) 926-8362 or retroruthie@gmail.com.