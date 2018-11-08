Donoghue, Osuna, Tucker and Velazquez named Students of the Month

From left, Alejandro Velazquez, Cassidy Tucker, Ashley Osuna and Kendra Donoghue were named Students of the Month for November in a recognition ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 1 at North Coast Church.

The nonprofit organization Fallbrook Student of the Month presented its second recognition breakfast of the 2018-2019 school year on Nov. 1 with Kendra Donoghue, Cassidy Tucker and Ashley Osuna of Fallbrook Union High School and Alejandro Velazquez of Ivy High School being saluted as the Students of the Month for November.

The celebratory breakfast was held at North Coast Church and pastor Greg Coppock of SonRise Christian Fellowship served as emcee of the event, which is sponsored by Angel Society (platinum sponsor), Coldwell Banker Village Properties and Fallbrook Village Rotary (gold sp...