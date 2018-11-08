Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook children are Pop Warner Little Scholars

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/13/2018 at 8:12am

Fallbrook Pop Warner participants, from left, Angel Rocha, George Aguilar, Aiden Hallet, Ethan Aguilar, Sawyer Jones, Kailey Peet and Alice Powell, are qualifying members of Pop Warner Little Scholars.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is a part of the Pop Warner Little Scholars program, the only national youth sports organization in America that requires its participants to perform adequately in the classroom before being permitted to play on the field.

PWLS believes the standards it has set give Pop Warner participants a sense of responsibility and an appreciation for academics and that athletics will help them develop as they progress in life.

At every level, the Pop Warner programs seeks to develop well-rounded young men and women who learn not only the fundamentals of football and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/13/2018 14:11