Fallbrook teacher renews National Board Certification

FALLBROOK – Sydney Phillips, an English and AVID teacher at Potter Junior High School, is one of 4,446 teachers across the United States to renew their certification as a national board certified teacher.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards celebrated these teachers along with the more than 20,000 teachers currently pursuing board certification – seen as the profession's mark of accomplished teaching.

"National Board Certified Teachers have proven that they teach to the highest standards in the profession – and 10 years later, they have put in the work to show the...