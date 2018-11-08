Marines and friends are invited to cake cutting

FALLBROOK – Bob Hillery, Col USMC (retired) and broker/ owner of

CR Properties Real Estate Services invites all Marines and friends of Marines to a Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony he is hosting on Saturday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m., at Harry’s Sports Bar, 125 S. Main Ave.

Col Jay Hanlon will be the guest of honor. So far the oldest Marine coming is a 99 year old retired 1st Sgt Iwo Jima veteran who will be in uniform. The youngest Marine isn’t identified yet so should RSVP to Hillery at (760) 696-7482 or to his Facebook account with his/her birth date so they can figure out the youngest Marine.

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Hillery said, "so it doesn’t matter if you are not still wearing the uniform; the tattoo is on your heart forever. Hope to see you Saturday."

Submitted by CR Properties.