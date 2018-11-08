Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Marines and friends are invited to cake cutting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/9/2018 at 10:50am



FALLBROOK – Bob Hillery, Col USMC (retired) and broker/ owner of

CR Properties Real Estate Services invites all Marines and friends of Marines to a Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony he is hosting on Saturday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m., at Harry’s Sports Bar, 125 S. Main Ave.

Col Jay Hanlon will be the guest of honor. So far the oldest Marine coming is a 99 year old retired 1st Sgt Iwo Jima veteran who will be in uniform. The youngest Marine isn’t identified yet so should RSVP to Hillery at (760) 696-7482 or to his Facebook account with his/her birth date so they can figure out the youngest Marine.

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Hillery said, "so it doesn’t matter if you are not still wearing the uniform; the tattoo is on your heart forever. Hope to see you Saturday."

Submitted by CR Properties.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018