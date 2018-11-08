Writers Read presents the Veterans' Writing Group of San Diego County

FALLBROOK – In recognition of Veterans' Day, the final 2018 Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature the Veterans' Writing Group of San Diego County.

The event is Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 6-7:45 p.m. in the library's Community Room. Veterans of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Navy will read from the group's two published collections: "Listen Up! Things I Learned from the Military" and "Away for the Holidays."

The writers, veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm and other recent and current conflicts in the Middle East, include Joseph Ashby, Vernita Black, Tom Calabrese, Glen Foss, Shara French, Garry G. Garretson, Lawrence J. Klumas, Ron Picket, Dante Puccetti, Joseph D. Snyder, Stacey Thompson, Leif K. Thorsten and Charlie Wyatt. Their readings will be followed by a question and answer session. The group's books will be available for sale and signing.

The free reading begins with open mic for poetry and prose.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

There is no Writers Read in December. The first reading of 2019, Jan. 8, will feature New York Times best-seller and five-time Bram Stoker Award winner Jonathan Maberry. Visit http://www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

