AAUW mahjong tournament, Halloween party raise funds for scholarships

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook’s American Association of University Women’s Mahjong Tournament continues to entice many to its annual competition. Beginners and experts alike came together, Oct. 18, at the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 to ply their skills and to try to out strategize their opponents.

Amid the buzz of clacking tiles and the environment of friendly competition, Jane Crocker did just that and walked away with the $50 cash prize with the highest score of 19,860.

The mahjong tournament and an annual Halloween party are not just social events; the funds raised at these events will benefit the AAUW’s educational enhancement programs, including scholarships to Tech Trek camp.

Selected girls attend a camp program at University of California San Diego each year that introduces them to professional women and encourages the pursuit of higher education and careers in fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

AAUW welcomes women to join the association who are committed to promoting the education of young girls and inspiring young women to take steps toward the education and career they might not ordinarily have considered or thought possible. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrook-ca.aauw.net.

Submitted by Fallbrook AAUW.