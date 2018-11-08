Pala completes casino expansion, renovation

PALA – With the completion of the casino's interior decor, Friday, Oct. 26, Pala Casino Spa & Resort officials announced the expansion and renovation of its gaming, entertainment and dining facilities are complete.

Painters and plasterers put the finishing touches on wall coverings and the building columns, placed new furniture in the slot floor and table games area and installed the final complement of new chandeliers throughout the casino.

"With the completion of this work, all of the planned interior expansion and renovation of our gaming, dining, spa, pool and entertainment facilities, which began in October 2017, is finished," Pala CEO Bill Bembenek said. "Next will be the renovation of our hotel rooms."

The overall interior project includes the addition of a new 10,000-square-foot casino area that offers over 300 slot and video games; the new Marquise Bar and Lounge; the new 15,000-square-foot, smoke-free casino area, which also includes over 300 slot and video poker machines, live poker, casino cashier services and several restaurants and bars; the expanded Noodles Asian Restaurant and the expanded Luis Rey's restaurant, bar and lounge.

The Marquise Bar offers plush lounge space and ample seating right in the middle of the casino action. The bar is adorned with hundreds of strands of crystals and is the centerpiece of a new 10,000 square-foot gaming area, which offers over 300 new slot and video poker machines along with new blackjack and roulette tables.

The 15,000-square-foot, smoke-free casino area is enclosed with glass from floor-to-ceiling. Pala's HVAC system has been augmented to ensure that positive air flows out from the smoke-free space into the casino area where smoking is allowed. It offers over 300 slot and video poker machines, live poker, cashier services and several restaurants and bars. Guests are able to enter the smoke-free casino directly through the smoke-free hotel entrance utilizing Pala's complimentary valet service.

Luis Rey's is now double the size with a large centerpiece bar, but still offers Pala's world-famous street tacos.

Noodles doubled the size of its kitchen and its number of cooking woks, increased its dedicated dining room to 105 seats, installed a larger takeout counter and Chef Tzin "Ken" Kao was appointed the new room chef. A visit to Noodles becomes an Asian smorgasbord experience. Noodles provides Asian specialties from four cultures, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese, and menus are printed in four languages, English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean.

Luis Rey's doubled in size and now offers a large centerpiece bar that is half indoors and half outdoors with a retractable glass door through the middle. Luis Rey's offers a wide selection of appetizers, including street tacos, as well as lunch and dinner entrees. Luis Rey's offers live entertainment from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.

Submitted by Pala Casino.